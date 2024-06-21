BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RENE FIELDING IS THE CRISIS ACTING DIRECTOR 🎭 OF THE BOSTON BOMBING DRILL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
98 views • 10 months ago

This is a video VfB came upon by accident; this was posted over 4 years ago, but with no accompanying data - we can do that one better 🤓


https://www.asisonline.org/security-management-magazine/articles/2023/09/marathon-and-mass-event-security/swarm-leadership-boston-marathon-bombing-response/


 https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/features/lessons-learned-from-the-boston-marathon-bombing-10-years-out/


https://platformmagazine.org/2016/02/19/damage-control-how-cities-respond-to-crisis-situations/


https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/emergency-preparedness/a-10-year-reflection-on-the-boston-marathon-bombing-and-a-call-for-a-national-emergency-management-strategy/


https://sites.bu.edu/marathoncon/panels/


Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pw2y3ZkVcssW/


Thumbnail: https://rundfunkbeitrag.blogspot.com/2013/09/funfter-offener-brief-die-intendantin.html


After action report for the response to the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings.

Rene Fielding, Ron Bashista, +12 authors F. Hart

Published 1 December 2014

Medicine, Political Science


TLDR

The findings of an after action review of response and recovery activities of public safety, public health, and medical personnel related to the April 15 bombings, the care and support of those impacted by the events in the following days, and the search and apprehension of the bombing suspects are reflected.


https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/After-action-report-for-the-response-to-the-2013-Fielding-Bashista/23424ec4eae7f70ae488eefe6ed5b7c700dc3155

Keywords
psyopcrisis actorsboston marathon bombingmulti pronged attackrene fielding
