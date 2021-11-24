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A billion views - 100% Censored - 0% Debunked
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734 views • November 24, 2021
Craig Schulze, November 14, 2021
Mikki Willis will go down in history as one on the most important people.
Why?
His Plandemic Series shared the story of what is happening in the world and still 0% debunked.
I go behind the curtains of the documentary. Plus I talk about a better future.
https://youtu.be/PFDvvtaTfH8
https://www.youtube.com/c/CraigSchulze/
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Plandemic 2: Indoctornation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K7ELY2EuDaRt/
Behind the making of Plandemic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uDNvwcKg2OuP/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/on0G64bXeDnt/
Mikki Willis will go down in history as one on the most important people.
Why?
His Plandemic Series shared the story of what is happening in the world and still 0% debunked.
I go behind the curtains of the documentary. Plus I talk about a better future.
https://youtu.be/PFDvvtaTfH8
https://www.youtube.com/c/CraigSchulze/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Plandemic 2: Indoctornation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K7ELY2EuDaRt/
Behind the making of Plandemic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uDNvwcKg2OuP/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/on0G64bXeDnt/
Keywords
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