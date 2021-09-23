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ATTN: EMPLOYERS and EMPLOYEES: TITLE VII of THE CIVIL RIGHTS ACT REQUIRES RELIGIOUS ACCOMMODATIONS
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154 views • September 23, 2021
Sep 22, 2021
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Join our Concierge calls here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
Support our work here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
Join me on YouTube LIVE!
Mon-Fri 10am Pacific "THE HEALTHY AMERICAN MORNING SHOW" for positive encouragement
and
Mon-Fri 3:00 pm Pacific "PEGGY TO THE RESCUE" for answers about your rights and the laws that protect them
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