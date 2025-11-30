The Truth About Baptist History

The denominational faith of the Baptist religion claims apostolic succession and obedience to Christ from even before the foundation of the church at Pentecost. But is their claim valid?

If their claim is that they practice baptism then, yes, their claim is valid. But what about obedience? Does the Baptist faith believe what Jesus believed? Does the Baptist faith do what Jesus did?

But does the claim to apostolic succession merely require baptism while adhering to doctrines never practiced or taught by Jesus Christ or the apostles or the church founded on Pentecost? Hardly.

What is the real history of the Baptist faith as chronicled by some leading scholars and practitioners of that faith? What are the beliefs they really practice?

Could the Baptist faith be classified as simply another belief system spawned from the Protestant movement?

Watch this video and listen as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical knowledge and understanding on the faith and practices of the early church. The time is at hand. Here’s the link to our free eBook, “Hope of Salvation: How the Continuing Church of God Differs from Protestantism”, offered in this video that offers much more information on the differing views and practices of the Protestant faiths versus the practices of the true followers of the faith once for all delivered to the saints. https://www.cogwriter.com/protestant-ccog-differences.pdf

Read the full article to this video titled “Were there always Baptists? ‘Trail of Blood,’ scripture, and history” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/church-history/were-there-always-baptists-trail-of-blood-scripture-and-history/