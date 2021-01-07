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Stir Up
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23 views • January 07, 2021
God is stirring up the hearts of both believers and unbelievers in this hour. Now is the time to awaken to His ways, His Kingdom, and seek Him like never before. In this study, we look at
what the scriptures have to say about the rise and fall of men. We examine the wisdom of the
world compared with God’s Kingdom and look at the meaning of true wealth.
what the scriptures have to say about the rise and fall of men. We examine the wisdom of the
world compared with God’s Kingdom and look at the meaning of true wealth.
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