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Here’s how to how to practice self defense on a Bob Dummy.
With a Bob Dummy you can learn how to strike properly to fight off a dangerous opponent. You can practice many different self defense strikes from different angles.
The Fundamentals of Striking:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/striking-fundamentals/
Original article:
https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-practice-self-defense-on-the-bob-dummy/
Thanks for watching and stay safe,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense