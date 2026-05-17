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It’s My Great Reset That Comes, Not Lucifer’s 5-16-26@6:15 PM Shared 5-17-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A word from my lovely Lord Jesus Christ concern in the reset He is bringing to the world that supersedes lu lu...lucifer's planned reset.

Isaiah 60:12 For the nation and kingdom that will not serve thee shall perish; yea, those nations shall be utterly wasted.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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