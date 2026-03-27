AI EXPANSION RAISES QUESTIONS ON JOBS, POWER, AND SECURITY

Jefferey Jaxen investigates the rapidly expanding influence of artificial intelligence and the growing concerns surrounding its impact on society, the economy, and global power structures.





As governments and corporations race to deploy increasingly powerful AI systems, the technology is transforming industries, automating jobs, and reshaping how information is created and distributed. While some see AI as a driver of unprecedented innovation and productivity, others warn it could deepen economic inequality, concentrate control among a handful of tech giants, and introduce new forms of digital influence.





Concerns are also intensifying around AI’s role in national security. Leaders in the field, including Alex Karp of Palantir Technologies, have openly stated that their platforms are designed to support military operations, including targeting and eliminating enemies—highlighting the growing intersection between AI development and modern warfare.





At the same time, new research suggests that people are often able to distinguish between human-created and AI-generated content, raising questions about authenticity and trust in an increasingly synthetic information landscape. Paradoxically, studies also indicate that workers who rely on AI tools frequently report feeling an increased workload, challenging the assumption that automation will simply make jobs easier.





As AI becomes more deeply embedded in everyday life, Jefferey asks whether society is truly prepared for the cultural, economic, and intellectual shifts ahead—and who ultimately controls the future of this rapidly evolving technology.