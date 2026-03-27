BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AI EXPANSION RAISES QUESTIONS ON JOBS, POWER, AND SECURITY
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5805 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • Yesterday

Jefferey Jaxen investigates the rapidly expanding influence of artificial intelligence and the growing concerns surrounding its impact on society, the economy, and global power structures.


As governments and corporations race to deploy increasingly powerful AI systems, the technology is transforming industries, automating jobs, and reshaping how information is created and distributed. While some see AI as a driver of unprecedented innovation and productivity, others warn it could deepen economic inequality, concentrate control among a handful of tech giants, and introduce new forms of digital influence.


Concerns are also intensifying around AI’s role in national security. Leaders in the field, including Alex Karp of Palantir Technologies, have openly stated that their platforms are designed to support military operations, including targeting and eliminating enemies—highlighting the growing intersection between AI development and modern warfare.


At the same time, new research suggests that people are often able to distinguish between human-created and AI-generated content, raising questions about authenticity and trust in an increasingly synthetic information landscape. Paradoxically, studies also indicate that workers who rely on AI tools frequently report feeling an increased workload, challenging the assumption that automation will simply make jobs easier.


As AI becomes more deeply embedded in everyday life, Jefferey asks whether society is truly prepared for the cultural, economic, and intellectual shifts ahead—and who ultimately controls the future of this rapidly evolving technology.

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal judge halts Trump administration&#8217;s designation of Anthropic as supply chain risk

Federal judge halts Trump administration’s designation of Anthropic as supply chain risk

Patrick Lewis
Shadows of the Electromagnetic Apocalypse: A wake-up call to the invisible battlefield

Shadows of the Electromagnetic Apocalypse: A wake-up call to the invisible battlefield

Belle Carter
Study Finds Pesticide Contamination in Protected Area Waterways

Study Finds Pesticide Contamination in Protected Area Waterways

Iva Greene
Study Links Flavonoid Intake to Reduced Risks of Frailty, Physical Decline in Older Adults

Study Links Flavonoid Intake to Reduced Risks of Frailty, Physical Decline in Older Adults

Coco Somers
The Invisible Blueprint: A revolutionary fusion of ancient wisdom and modern science

The Invisible Blueprint: A revolutionary fusion of ancient wisdom and modern science

Kevin Hughes
NASA Proposes $20 Billion Lunar Base Amid Intensified International Competition for Moon Resources

NASA Proposes $20 Billion Lunar Base Amid Intensified International Competition for Moon Resources

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy