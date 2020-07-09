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Genesis II Church raided by FDA over MMS - Mark Grenon warns America - HEALTH RANGER
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292 views • July 09, 2020
U.S. Marshals raid church and arrest sons of Mark Grenon – Genesis 2 Church – in Florida over MMS supplement (chlorine dioxide), violating First Amendment rights of religious expression. - Health Ranger
Wow, so many testimonies, how evil is our government. My feeling is that this man
is courageously for God and his fellow man. Rally people who genuinely care
about natural remedies. VIVA LA RIGHT TO CHOOSE AMENDMENT!
Wow, so many testimonies, how evil is our government. My feeling is that this man
is courageously for God and his fellow man. Rally people who genuinely care
about natural remedies. VIVA LA RIGHT TO CHOOSE AMENDMENT!
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