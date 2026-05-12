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My dog is a Fraidy Dog! She just had ONE JOB!
Fraidy Dog
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, production, original lyrics and AI Voice/Music
verse
She patrols the house, like she's on a mission
She acts real tough, at whatever the invasion
She barks real loud at any little sound
Then she freaks right out when its time to hunt it down
Chorus
She's a Fraidy Dog, there, I said it
When she sees a little spider, she wants ME to go and get it
She's supposed to chase em' down, she's supposed to cause a fright
But she's a Fraidy Dog, she's all bark and no bite
She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog
She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog
verse
There's no mean bone from her nose to her tail
She's all wags and wiggles, on a teeny tiny scale
If she finds a little frog, she'll let him get away
If she finds a little lizard, she'll hide behind my legs
Chorus
She's a Fraidy Dog, there, I said it
When she sees a little spider, she wants ME to go and get it
She's supposed to chase em' down, she's supposed to cause a fright
But she's a Fraidy Dog, she's all bark and no bite
She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog
She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog
bridge
She's supposed to be, my mighty home protector
Instead she's a puppy queen, and I'm allowed to feed her
Chorus
She's a Fraidy Dog, there, I said it
When she sees a little spider, she wants ME to go and get it
She's supposed to chase em' down, she's supposed to cause a fright
But she's a Fraidy Dog, she's all bark and no bite
She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog
She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog
She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog