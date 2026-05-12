My dog is a Fraidy Dog! She just had ONE JOB!





Fraidy Dog

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, production, original lyrics and AI Voice/Music



verse

She patrols the house, like she's on a mission



She acts real tough, at whatever the invasion



She barks real loud at any little sound



Then she freaks right out when its time to hunt it down





Chorus



She's a Fraidy Dog, there, I said it



When she sees a little spider, she wants ME to go and get it



She's supposed to chase em' down, she's supposed to cause a fright



But she's a Fraidy Dog, she's all bark and no bite



She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog



She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog



verse



There's no mean bone from her nose to her tail



She's all wags and wiggles, on a teeny tiny scale



If she finds a little frog, she'll let him get away



If she finds a little lizard, she'll hide behind my legs





Chorus



She's a Fraidy Dog, there, I said it



When she sees a little spider, she wants ME to go and get it



She's supposed to chase em' down, she's supposed to cause a fright



But she's a Fraidy Dog, she's all bark and no bite



She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog



She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog





bridge



She's supposed to be, my mighty home protector



Instead she's a puppy queen, and I'm allowed to feed her







Chorus



She's a Fraidy Dog, there, I said it



When she sees a little spider, she wants ME to go and get it



She's supposed to chase em' down, she's supposed to cause a fright



But she's a Fraidy Dog, she's all bark and no bite



She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog



She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog



She's a Fraidy, Fraidy, Fraidy...... Fraidy Dog





