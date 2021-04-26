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Musicians' Life Hacks 1: Go Get A Good Massage
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29 views • April 26, 2021
How long is it since you last looked after the joints and muscles you use to play your instrument? Musicians are often so focused on improving their musical skill set that SELF-improvement comes in a poor second, if at all. The Conscious Music School invites you to address and change that story, for the sake of yourself AND your musicianship.
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
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