Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are you already eating bugs? Speaking with food coach Nicole, reacting to the WEF bug diet plans
channel image
DC Learning to Live
25 Subscribers
73 views
Published Yesterday

Coach Nicole and I react to bugs being used as fillers in processed foods, and being incorporated in to our food supply. Are you already eating bugs?

The food industry feeds us slop


coach Nicole- https://www.youtube.com/@UCE-Nu2w_VO4OGYi2E1mZZpg

5 reasons why eating insects could reduce climate change- https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/02/how-insects-positively-impact-climate-change/

Hunger-stricken Africans encouraged to eat bugs- https://www.rt.com/news/562072-uk-africa-eating-insects/

Fancy a bug burger? A Swiss supermarket is selling food made from insects- https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2017/08/fancy-a-bug-burger-a-swiss-supermarket-is-selling-food-made-from-insects/

20 Delicious Bug Recipes from Chefs- https://time.com/3830167/eating-bugs-insects-recipes/

The big list of edible insect products!- https://www.bugburger.se/guide/the-big-list-of-edible-insect-products/


#weightloss #eatingbugs #wef #globalist #carnivore #protein 

Keywords
healthcancernutritionclimate changefarmingglobalistweight losspatrick mooreover populationbugswef

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket