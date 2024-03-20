Are you already eating bugs? Speaking with food coach Nicole, reacting to the WEF bug diet plans

Coach Nicole and I react to bugs being used as fillers in processed foods, and being incorporated in to our food supply. Are you already eating bugs?
The food industry feeds us slop
coach Nicole- https://www.youtube.com/@UCE-Nu2w_VO4OGYi2E1mZZpg
5 reasons why eating insects could reduce climate change- https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/02/how-insects-positively-impact-climate-change/
Hunger-stricken Africans encouraged to eat bugs- https://www.rt.com/news/562072-uk-africa-eating-insects/
Fancy a bug burger? A Swiss supermarket is selling food made from insects- https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2017/08/fancy-a-bug-burger-a-swiss-supermarket-is-selling-food-made-from-insects/
20 Delicious Bug Recipes from Chefs- https://time.com/3830167/eating-bugs-insects-recipes/
The big list of edible insect products!- https://www.bugburger.se/guide/the-big-list-of-edible-insect-products/
#weightloss #eatingbugs #wef #globalist #carnivore #protein
