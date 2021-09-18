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Del: New Yorkers Unite Against Vaccine Mandates [17.09.2021]
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120 views • September 18, 2021
Note: Satanic Facism in Plain Sight... And people are still 'sleeping'... Mæææææ...
Just days after the 20th anniversary of 9/11, teachers and union workers throughout the state came together in NYC in a “walk out” to demand freedom of choice against mandatory #Covid19 vaccines.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
43737 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35xtWRr0qgdM/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
Just days after the 20th anniversary of 9/11, teachers and union workers throughout the state came together in NYC in a “walk out” to demand freedom of choice against mandatory #Covid19 vaccines.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
43737 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35xtWRr0qgdM/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
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