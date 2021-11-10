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Nov 10th 2021 - Evacuation Relocation Considerations, Spiritual Events Driving World Events 1 of 3
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22 views • December 24, 2021
Fractions, Factions, and Divisions among Rulers, as now Powerless Rulers Purge Each Other, The Powers That Be Are no Longer the Powers That Be, Just Clowns and Fools, Welcome to Global Clown World Clown Show, Fraternal Societies Purge Each Other, The Inverse Level Playing Field, Two Corrections, Poland is the New Spiritual Capital of All the Earth
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