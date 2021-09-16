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Mayor Demands School Board Resign Or Face Charges After Educators Distributed Pornographic Material To Students!!
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365 views • September 16, 2021
Hooray!!!!! Finally, at least, one school board has been TOLD BY THE MAYOR for allowing pornographic material to be considered acceptable to hand out to their students!! RESIGN OR REAP THE CONSEQUENCES!!
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