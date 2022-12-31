Create New Account
Daniel 2:34 ...which smote the image upon his feet that were of iron and clay and brake them.
Trump: the son of perdition
Daniel 2:41King James Version

And whereas thou sawest the feet and toes, part of potters' clay, and part of iron, the kingdom shall be divided; but there shall be in it of the strength of the iron, forasmuch as thou sawest the iron mixed with miry clay.


Daniel 2:34

King James Version

Thou sawest till that a stone was cut out without hands, which smote the image upon his feet that were of iron and clay, and brake them to pieces.


Source 1: https://youtu.be/nfNwvVxd6X4

Statue of Nebuchadnezzar's dream — Daniel 2; Published by Revelation TV; YouTube; Date published: June 3, 2014; Date of website access: January 12, 2021.


Source 2: https://youtu.be/llNWXh-CKsc

Nebuchadnezzar's statue from Daniel Chapter 2. Part 2; Published by Bible Scenes; YouTube; Date published: August 26, 2020; Date of website access: January 12, 2021.


Source 3: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7g6xn8uixsxmsb2/AACx5q-owsPPGQPRD2G_U1Xsa/27.%20Daniel?dl=0&preview=Daniel+2.mp4&subfolder_nav_tracking=1

https://www.freeavbible.com/free-av-bible-download

Published by Free AV Bible Download; Daniel 2; Date of website access: January 12, 2021.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/1DDWri5GukY

DAN 2, NEBUCHADNEZZAR'S DREAM; Published by John Lawson; YouTube; Date published: September 26, 2019; Date of website access: January 12, 2021.


Source 5: https://youtu.be/imkawyXMaS4

America, the Revived Roman Empire. Daniel 2:41; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 11, 2021; Date of website access: January 12, 2021.


Source 6: https://youtu.be/gU8rQWh_qtc

Why does the US have 800 military bases around the world?; Published by Vox; YouTube; Date published: May 18, 2015; Date of website access: January 12, 2021.


Source 7: https://youtu.be/muGvRYDd-lo

Top 15 Countries Military Spending (1830-2019); Published by Latos Charts; YouTube; Date published: September 10, 2019; Date of website access: January 12, 2021.


Source 8: https://youtu.be/pcWoR9i-GvA

Why did the Roman Empire fall?; Published by Florida PASS Program; YouTube; Date of published: August 10, 2016; Date of website access: January 12, 2021.


Source 9: https://youtu.be/3xkDW-PfrFA

ULTRON God throws a stone.; Published by Anonymousblood; YouTube; Date published: April 20, 2016; Date of website access: January 12, 2021.


Source 10: https://youtu.be/VNtsVP42bOE

Deep Impact (8/10) Movie CLIP — The Comet Hits Earth (1998) HD; Published by Movieclips; YouTube; Date published: October 11, 2011; Date of website access: January 12, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 11: https://www.alaskahighwaynews.ca/opinion/columnists/merlin-nichols-this-world-is-going-where-1.24168439

Merlin Nichols: This world is going where?; Published by Alaska Highway News; Glacier Community Media; Written by Merlon Nichols; Date published: July 11, 2020; Date of website access: January 12, 2021.

Keywords
donald trumpnew world ordersatanicsatanismfreemasonrywitchcraftsorceryrevived roman empiredreamnebuchadnezzareaglephoenixthe occultarrowsbabylon americareichsadlerthe son of perditionfinal beast kingdomover 800 military bases worldwideolive branchesfeet made of iron mixed with miry claydaniel interprets the babylonian king dreamroman aquila

