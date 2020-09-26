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PROOF Dana Coverstone New Age False Bible (MIRROR)
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120 views • September 26, 2020
Luke 20:17 And he beheld them, and said, What is this then that is written, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner?
original video:
https://youtu.be/NTDPdYcCHGg
original video:
https://youtu.be/NTDPdYcCHGg
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