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microStretching: A Beginners Guide
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19 views • April 28, 2020
microStretching is a rehabilitative therapy consisting of a sequence of gentle stretches. The vast majority of physiotherapy, yoga and flexibility programs are counterproductive as they have intense stretching that actually produces more scar tissue. By contrast, microStretching's gentle technique and light intensity actually increases your range of motion without any negative long term after effects. Our technique has been used in the NBA, NHL and NSL. The microStretching Recovery and Regeneration Clinic also offers BOC approved CE courses. We also offer a variety of other videos for Athletic Trainers as well as scholarly papers on the physiology behind our microStretching: Recovery and Regeneration programs.
For more information visit us at:
microStretching.com
For more information visit us at:
microStretching.com
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