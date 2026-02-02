Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED CHRISTMAS EVE!

Merry Christmas Eve! This morning on Unfiltered:

-Ohio Politics in Focus:

-Somali fraud in Columbus

-Somalian thugs intimidating ICE agents at night

-Columbus mayor/chief of police defy ICE

-GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy under fire

-Guests:

-We the People Convention Pres. Tom Zawistowski

-Attorney/Pundit Mehek Cooke



Also today:

-SCOTUS rules against Trump

-Economy roars with 4.3% Q3

-Epstein Files release

-Senators working toward Obamacare relief



