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CDC MISINFORMS ON COVID VACCINE IMMUNITY from theHighwire.com
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23 views • August 24, 2021
CDC MISINFORMS ON COVID VACCINE IMMUNITY
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/cdc-misinforms-on-covid-vaccine-immunity/
The CDC recently announced #Covid19 vaccine immunity is superior to that of broader natural immunity, based on a short term case study conducted in Kentucky. Has man-made science conquered natural immunity, or is there more to this story?
POSTED: August 18, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/cdc-misinforms-on-covid-vaccine-immunity/
The CDC recently announced #Covid19 vaccine immunity is superior to that of broader natural immunity, based on a short term case study conducted in Kentucky. Has man-made science conquered natural immunity, or is there more to this story?
POSTED: August 18, 2021
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