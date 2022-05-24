BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Claude Albert - Come Back Home to America: How & Why Is It Important to Correct Your Status!
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
47 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
22 views • May 24, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents on

Monday, May 23, 2022 @ 5:00 PM EST

Guest: Claude Albert


Topic: Come Back Home to America: How and Why Is It Important to Correct Your Status!

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/newjersey/



Brief Bio:
I am a single Father of one Son and I am celebrating my 25th year as a successful small business owner. My studies actually began in Spirituality as I enrolled for 2 years in Author Michael Cavallaro's(The 55 Concepts), human mastery course and I earned a meta physical mentoring certificate. My interest in what has happened from a GeoPolitical perspective began about a decade ago and I have studied with Brandon Adams, Eric Jon Phelps and others and I corrected my political status in early 2016. I am currently a member of and a spokesman for the New Jersey Assembly and offering free status correction classes all throughout New Jersey.



Recommended reading:

George Washington's farewell address. (free online)
"The Republic is the house that no one lives in" by Lee Brobst. (Free online)
"You know something is wrong when.........An American Affidavit of probable cause" by Anna Maria Riezinger & James Clinton Belcher.
"America: some Assembly required" by Anna Maria Riezinger
"Disclosure 101m what you need to know" by Anna Maria Riezinger
"The Excellence of the Common Law" by Brent Allan Winters

Additional Resources:
https://americaunincorporated.org/home
https://thenewjerseyassembly.wordpress.com/



Podcast Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Keywords
healthjournalismpoliticsjusticesovereigntymandatesmedical freedomcritical news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

Edison Reed
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy