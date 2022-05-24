Claude Albert - Come Back Home to America: How & Why Is It Important to Correct Your Status!

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Monday, May 23, 2022 @ 5:00 PM EST
Guest: Claude Albert
Topic: Come Back Home to America: How and Why Is It Important to Correct Your Status!
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/newjersey/
Brief Bio:
I am a single Father of one Son and I am celebrating my 25th year as a successful small business owner. My studies actually began in Spirituality as I enrolled for 2 years in Author Michael Cavallaro's(The 55 Concepts), human mastery course and I earned a meta physical mentoring certificate. My interest in what has happened from a GeoPolitical perspective began about a decade ago and I have studied with Brandon Adams, Eric Jon Phelps and others and I corrected my political status in early 2016. I am currently a member of and a spokesman for the New Jersey Assembly and offering free status correction classes all throughout New Jersey.
Recommended reading:
George Washington's farewell address. (free online)
"The Republic is the house that no one lives in" by Lee Brobst. (Free online)
"You know something is wrong when.........An American Affidavit of probable cause" by Anna Maria Riezinger & James Clinton Belcher.
"America: some Assembly required" by Anna Maria Riezinger
"Disclosure 101m what you need to know" by Anna Maria Riezinger
"The Excellence of the Common Law" by Brent Allan Winters
Additional Resources:
https://americaunincorporated.org/home
https://thenewjerseyassembly.wordpress.com/
Podcast Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837