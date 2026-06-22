Israel seeks to sabotage US-Iran peace deal – Pakistani defense minister



Khawaja Asif warned that Israeli leaders will do everything to undermine a peace deal between the US and Iran.



The Pakistani minister said a successful agreement would spell the end of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political career — and likely lead to his arrest.



Asif accused Netanyahu of genocide against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as in Lebanon, and said the scale of the atrocities was unprecedented.



The minister also accused Israel's Western allies of complicity.





💬 "In the west and in Europe there are members who are involved, such as the United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee," Asif said. "He is totally sold to them."



🗣 "There are similar individuals in England and the EU," he continued.

"After the US they have been facilitating this genocide, especially Britain and its leadership."







@geopolitics_prime

