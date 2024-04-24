What Are Men To Do In A World Gone Mad?









“Andrew McGarry is a follower of the one true King, Jesus. He is a husband to his beautiful bride Lisa and father to six amazing children. He has been an entrepreneur most of his adult life. His current occupation is contractor, but his passion is the Gospel, seeking truth and exposing the current deception our entire world is under. He enjoys spending time with his family, healthy eating, working out and the occasional round of golf.”Show more





**************





Links for this episode:





https://boymandad.us/





STANDING IN THE GAP https://boymandad.us/standing-in-the-gap





Man of the Year (2006) Official Trailer #1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qbhKVxPEzs





Trump Statement - We must Make America Pray Again 🙏 https://rumble.com/v4lrqci-trump-statement-we-must-make-america-pray-again-.html





The Matrix Revealed Explainer Video https://rumble.com/v4nwb5b-the-matrix-revealed-explainer-video.html





The Breakdown https://rumble.com/v2fo57w-the-breakdown.html





***********





During this podcast, Andrew makes reference to the Jews, in a derogatory fashion. This brief tangent wasn’t the main message of the interview, so we didn’t discuss the topic. However, to help avoid confusion and/or controversy, for those of you who have questions, I believe God is not done with Israel, or the Jews. I did a deep dive into this topic in the Matrix revealed series. If interested, please review timestamp 24:15 – 56:03 in the following link: https://rumble.com/v4obwf5-the-matrix-revealed-the-illusion-of-choice-part-2b.html





***********





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:7df9e3083506a2e1