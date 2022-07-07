Former Aussie Qantas Pilot Alan Dana - Are Pilots Safe to Fly?

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Former Aussie Qantas Pilot Alan Dana joins us for a discussion about whether pilots are safe to fly, illegal mandates, current legal battle fought by airline staff and more.

For more information visit:

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