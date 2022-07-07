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Former Aussie Qantas Pilot Alan Dana - Are Pilots Safe to Fly?
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Former Aussie Qantas Pilot Alan Dana joins us for a discussion about whether pilots are safe to fly, illegal mandates, current legal battle fought by airline staff and more.

For more information visit:

https://www.aussiefreedomflyers.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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