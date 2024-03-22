Planting Green Peas

Now that the trellis is built in the Spiral Garden, I'm going to be planting some Green Peas. As a Magnetoculture experiment, some of the seeds will be exposed to the south side of a powerful magnet first.





https://cahlen.org/sprouting-with-magnets/





