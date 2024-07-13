BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MAUI - THE CAREFULLY PLANNED YEAR LONG GLOBALIST ASSAULT
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9980 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
456 views • 9 months ago

THERE WERE NO ACCIDENTS OR COINCIDENCES

First part links - https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/local-news/2024-07-08/lahaina-fire-homeowners-foreclosure-notices-burned-homes

AIRBNB https://www.thespec.com/life/the-lahaina-fire-worsened-mauis-housing-shortage-now-officials-eye-limiting-tourist-airbnb-rentals/article_a8b92355-5e60-5de1-8490-3861da0c1f83.html

Federal Report https://www.civilbeat.org/2024/06/a-long-awaited-federal-report-on-the-cause-of-the-lahaina-fire-is-just-waiting-for-maui-county-to-release-it/

Great article on Maui - https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/did-blackrock-vanguard-or-statestreet-have-anything-to-do-with-the-hawaii-fires

MAUI - Blackrock and Vanguard - Hawaiian Electric

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/heres-hawaiian-electric-industries-inc-121047145.html

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hawaiian-electric-stock-plunges-again-190233101.html

https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/Documents/about_us/company_facts/power_facts.pdf

https://fintel.io/so/us/he/blackrock

Canary Islands - CEPSA Electric - Carlyle (Blackrock/Vanguard)

https://tinyurl.com/4exmdvzb

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cepsa-m-a-carlyle-exclusive-idUSKCN1QM1Z6

British Dresden survivor: Everything was alight in 'evil' attack

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6wvydTn0DY&t=86s

Was the Fire Storm Unleashed on Dresden Worse than an Atom Bomb?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIxdXOOdq-0

DRESDEN - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombing_of_Dresden_in_World_War_II

TOKYO - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombing_of_Tokyo_(10_March_1945)

THE FORGOTTEN BATTLE THAT ENDED WW2 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soviet_invasion_of_Manchuria

My summer video Maui Firestorm - https://www.bitchute.com/video/72efuJqnFvXu/

Single MAUI article carried by world-wide media (Hundreds of outlets) - https://www.wkms.org/npr-news/2024-02-08/six-months-after-the-maui-fires-an-uncertain-economy-for-the-island

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

CNHA Annual Report FY22 - FINAL - https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CNHA-Annual-Report-FY22-FINAL.pdf

"New" Planning Director - https://www.civilbeat.org/2024/02/new-planning-director-will-guide-maui-through-lahaina-rebuilding-and-affordable-housing-crisis/

CNHA article (DEC/2023) - https://www.staradvertiser.com/2023/12/21/breaking-news/cnha-launches-maui-housing-website-new-lease-and-loan-initiatives/

Kūhiō Lewis (2021) - https://www.hawaiibusiness.com/20-for-20-kuhio-lewis/

Mirrored - Remarque88

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link -

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
psyopmauilahaina
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy