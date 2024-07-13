MAUI - THE CAREFULLY PLANNED YEAR LONG GLOBALIST ASSAULT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THERE WERE NO ACCIDENTS OR COINCIDENCES
First part links - https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/local-news/2024-07-08/lahaina-fire-homeowners-foreclosure-notices-burned-homes
AIRBNB https://www.thespec.com/life/the-lahaina-fire-worsened-mauis-housing-shortage-now-officials-eye-limiting-tourist-airbnb-rentals/article_a8b92355-5e60-5de1-8490-3861da0c1f83.html
Federal Report https://www.civilbeat.org/2024/06/a-long-awaited-federal-report-on-the-cause-of-the-lahaina-fire-is-just-waiting-for-maui-county-to-release-it/
Great article on Maui - https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/did-blackrock-vanguard-or-statestreet-have-anything-to-do-with-the-hawaii-fires
MAUI - Blackrock and Vanguard - Hawaiian Electric
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/heres-hawaiian-electric-industries-inc-121047145.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hawaiian-electric-stock-plunges-again-190233101.html
https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/Documents/about_us/company_facts/power_facts.pdf
https://fintel.io/so/us/he/blackrock
Canary Islands - CEPSA Electric - Carlyle (Blackrock/Vanguard)
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cepsa-m-a-carlyle-exclusive-idUSKCN1QM1Z6
British Dresden survivor: Everything was alight in 'evil' attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6wvydTn0DY&t=86s
Was the Fire Storm Unleashed on Dresden Worse than an Atom Bomb?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIxdXOOdq-0
DRESDEN - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombing_of_Dresden_in_World_War_II
TOKYO - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombing_of_Tokyo_(10_March_1945)
THE FORGOTTEN BATTLE THAT ENDED WW2 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soviet_invasion_of_Manchuria
My summer video Maui Firestorm - https://www.bitchute.com/video/72efuJqnFvXu/
Single MAUI article carried by world-wide media (Hundreds of outlets) - https://www.wkms.org/npr-news/2024-02-08/six-months-after-the-maui-fires-an-uncertain-economy-for-the-island
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
CNHA Annual Report FY22 - FINAL - https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CNHA-Annual-Report-FY22-FINAL.pdf
"New" Planning Director - https://www.civilbeat.org/2024/02/new-planning-director-will-guide-maui-through-lahaina-rebuilding-and-affordable-housing-crisis/
CNHA article (DEC/2023) - https://www.staradvertiser.com/2023/12/21/breaking-news/cnha-launches-maui-housing-website-new-lease-and-loan-initiatives/
Kūhiō Lewis (2021) - https://www.hawaiibusiness.com/20-for-20-kuhio-lewis/
Mirrored - Remarque88
