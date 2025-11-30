VAXX poisoned Rocket Man 100% blind in right eye

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**November 25, 2025**
Elton John Isn't Giving Up 'Hope' After Losing Sight in His Right Eye — and Says He’s Grateful He's 'Still Been Able to Play'
The English singer-songwriter first revealed the news about his eyesight in September 2024
By Daniela Avila Published on November 25, 2025 04:20PM EST
**September 3, 2024**
Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye. I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.
With love and gratitude,
[Signature: Elton John]
September 3, 2024
**April 2025 (Approximately 7 months before November 29, 2025)**
Elton John Details "DISTRESSING" Eyesight Loss | E! News
7 months ago #eltonjohn #health #enews
Elton John is giving fans a health update, including the toll his "distressing" eyesight loss is taking on his life.
Elton John reveals he's gone blind...💔
**February 9, 2021**
Feb 9, 2021
Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine, who are both in their 70s and 80s have been vaccinated by the NHS, recorded a comic 90 second clip to show others that getting the life-saving jab is easy and safe.
Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine encourage people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.
