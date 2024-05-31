Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Buddha Taught You Alone Have to Decide What is True and False
channel image
Brian Ruhe
122 Subscribers
12 views
Published a day ago

This is a reading of the Kesaputtiya sutta, also know as the Kalama sutta where the Buddha tells you what not to put you faith in. This is from the Numerical Discorses of the Buddha page 279, No. 65 in the Book of the Threes.

Keywords
falsetruebuddhasuttas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket