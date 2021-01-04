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Sting? Trump Pleads for Help for an Hour. Is There a Plan?
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1020 views • January 04, 2021
The David Knight Show
(Source Video): https://www.bitchute.com/video/K6fe5jNUUxbd/
Washington (George) warned us about the dangers of political parties. Will you fall for the Hegelian Dialectic? Gohmert & Trump’s statements are being misconstrued by the media but here’s what’s likely to happen
If you would like to support the show and our family please consider subscribing monthly here: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-david-knight-show
(Source Video): https://www.bitchute.com/video/K6fe5jNUUxbd/
Washington (George) warned us about the dangers of political parties. Will you fall for the Hegelian Dialectic? Gohmert & Trump’s statements are being misconstrued by the media but here’s what’s likely to happen
If you would like to support the show and our family please consider subscribing monthly here: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-david-knight-show
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