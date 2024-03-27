AA_IB_356_Dulled_Discernment

Create New Account
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
132 Subscribers
23 views
Published 12 hours ago

Tonight we discuss the P Diddy arrest and the connections the music industry has to child trafficking. We will also discuss how the American discernment has been dulled to not recognize or to accept the evil society we live in.



#PDiddy #Diddy #Music #HipHop #Media #Drugs #Alcohol #Weed #Vices #News #Sexuality #Propaganda #Violence #Mind #Distraction #NWO #MindControl #LGBT #AnomicAge #JohnAge


