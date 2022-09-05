Exit and Build on a budget Nicole Sauce

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I am excited to invite you to join my friends John Bush and Rebecca Powers for a jam-packed virtual "Homesteading on a Budget" workshop which will show you how to use your current income, skills, and home to create lasting food security and abundance!
John and Rebecca will lead the workshop and will be joined by several experts in the areas of homesteading, prepping, and frugal and small home living.
Nicole Sauce is fun and informative.