Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Former Pilipinas Got Talent winner Jovit Baldivino has died aged 29...
266 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

The singer suffered a brain aneurysm after performing at a Christmas party.

He sang three songs and by the third song, he was seen gasping for breath. He was taken to hospital shortly afterwards were a scan showed a blood clot on his brain, said to be a sign of aneurysm.

Blood was suctioned from his brain and he was in a coma for five days, but died on Thursday.

I don't know if he was injected.

Source:
https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2022/12/09/former-pilipinas-got-talent-winner-jovit-baldivino-has-died-aged-29/

https://twitter.com/News5PH/status/1601182370446589954

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
deathvaxxbrain aneurysmjovit baldivino

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket