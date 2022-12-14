The singer suffered a brain aneurysm after performing at a Christmas party.

He sang three songs and by the third song, he was seen gasping for breath. He was taken to hospital shortly afterwards were a scan showed a blood clot on his brain, said to be a sign of aneurysm.

Blood was suctioned from his brain and he was in a coma for five days, but died on Thursday.

I don't know if he was injected.

Source:

https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2022/12/09/former-pilipinas-got-talent-winner-jovit-baldivino-has-died-aged-29/

https://twitter.com/News5PH/status/1601182370446589954

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

