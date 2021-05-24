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Under the Wire speaks with Dr Stephanie Seneff
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127 views • May 24, 2021
Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. She has a BS degree from MIT in biology and a PhD from MIT in electrical engineering and computer science. Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, glyphosate, and the mineral, sulfur. Since 2008, she has authored over three dozen peer-reviewed journal papers on these topics. She is writing a book on glyphosate, titled "Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment," which is expected to be released by Chelsea Green publishers on July 1 2021. She has recently become fascinated with the role of deuterium (heavy hydrogen) in health and disease, and the potential benefits of deuterium-depleted water to healing.
Dr Seneff's latest article is Worse Than The Disease: Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19 - https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/36
A summary of her recent interview with Dr Mercola can be found here - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/05/23/stephanie-seneff-covid-vaccine.aspx
And Dr Seneff's latest book is called Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate is Destroying Our Health and the Environment. The AVN Shop will be stocking this book in the next few weeks.
Dr Seneff's latest article is Worse Than The Disease: Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19 - https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/36
A summary of her recent interview with Dr Mercola can be found here - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/05/23/stephanie-seneff-covid-vaccine.aspx
And Dr Seneff's latest book is called Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate is Destroying Our Health and the Environment. The AVN Shop will be stocking this book in the next few weeks.
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