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Under the Wire speaks with Dr Stephanie Seneff
AVN Choice
AVN Choice
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127 views • May 24, 2021
Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. She has a BS degree from MIT in biology and a PhD from MIT in electrical engineering and computer science. Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, glyphosate, and the mineral, sulfur. Since 2008, she has authored over three dozen peer-reviewed journal papers on these topics. She is writing a book on glyphosate, titled "Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment," which is expected to be released by Chelsea Green publishers on July 1 2021. She has recently become fascinated with the role of deuterium (heavy hydrogen) in health and disease, and the potential benefits of deuterium-depleted water to healing.

Dr Seneff's latest article is Worse Than The Disease: Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19 - https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/36

A summary of her recent interview with Dr Mercola can be found here - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/05/23/stephanie-seneff-covid-vaccine.aspx

And Dr Seneff's latest book is called Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate is Destroying Our Health and the Environment. The AVN Shop will be stocking this book in the next few weeks.
Keywords
health freedomautismvaccinationcovid-19spike protein
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