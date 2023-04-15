Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, has decided to run for U.S. President in 2024 as Independent

The People Have Arisen. Dr.SHIVA FOR PRESIDENT Will Throw the Moneylenders Out of the Temple.

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, has decided to run for U.S. President in 2024. Shiva4President.com





https://rumble.com/v2hc4ew-the-people-have-arisen.-dr.shiva-for-president-will-throw-the-moneylenders-.html