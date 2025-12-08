BRICS DESTROYS THE DOLLAR! - Launches Gold-Backed Unit! - Scripted Shift From West To East

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the massive power shift from west to east by design as the dollar loses its worth as the world reserve currency as BRICS+ makes massive strides, launching their gold-backed UNIT payment system, ditching the dollar.





This comes after China acknowledged back in May at the BRICS summit that they're building a global gold vault network.





Will the new BRICS+ currency system actually be backed by gold? Well, on paper sure. Logic says they will create a huge amount of promissory notes on gold far more so than the actual gold they're holding. The digital version will be the currency available for the public.





With that said, keep in mind what this actually means for gold and what it means for the dollar. It's largely symbolic but has massive consequences.





One thing people can expect from this is that power will move to an enormous extent to the east by design. The west has long been sabotaging themselves to be replaced by a new order, a new technocracy.





Another thing one can expect is that gold will see a massive growth in overall value as we are already seeing millions of people flood into both gold and silver. In fact, we are witnessing shortages due to this. If the establishment is looking to gold as a safe haven, perhaps people should take note.





With bank failures, inflation, the shift into a digital system, it's never been more important to insure wealth versus what's to come.





