Pfizer Shots: More Harm Than Good

The Canadian Covid Care Alliance is an alliance of more than 500 independent Canadian doctors, scientists and health care practitioners from a wide variety of fields. They collectively took a close look at the Pfizer's 6 month COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Data and found that their experimental mRNA shots were actually causing more illness than it prevented. The group provides irrefutable evidence of this fact, and points-out the scientific fraud that is present in both Pfizer's trial design and its execution, which was intentionally designed to deceive both the public and government regulators. Their conclusion is that Pfizer -- and the government agencies overseeing their trials -- failed to follow established, quality, safety and efficacy protocols right from the beginning, and that Pfizer's mRNA shot is currently doing vastly more harm to the public than good, especially to children, who are not even vulnerable to COVID-19.