[Jun 14, 2016] Quest4Truth - NowYouSeeTV commentary on Q4T Episode 2 (9K views on YouTube)

This was our second interactive program where Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba partner with NowYouSeeTV to address questions from the audience. We tried to keep the questions in the context of our 2nd Quest4Truth episode, but we ended up talking about a few other things too.
Here is the link to the PDF about Rh negative blood: http://www.babylonrisingbooks.com/PDFs/RhNegative.pdf
To participate in the next live show, please be sure to watch Quest4Truth Episode 3 first:
http://www.quest4truth.net/Archived-Shows/quest4truth-episode-03
