Freed Prisoner Iyad Jaradat: 22 Years of Struggle Behind Bars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The freed prisoner Iyad Jaradat, from Jenin in the northern West Bank, was imprisoned at the age of 18 and sentenced to a life term. After spending 22 years in Israeli occupation prisons, he was released as part of the Toufan Al-Aqsa deal, a prisoner exchange between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 25/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video