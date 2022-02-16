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‘RoundTable’ with Pilot Josh Yoder and Dr. Ryan Cole | Patriot Streetfighter
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92 views • February 16, 2022
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Scott discusses the support actions for the Truckers Convoy in America by Dr. Ryan Cole and Airline Pilot Josh Yoder.
Follow Dr. Cole at GlobalCovidSummit.org and the International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists.
Follow Josh Yoder at USFreedomFlyers.org and Donate to their legal case.
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Https://TheRootBrands.com/Patriot for the ROOT Product by Dr. Christina Rahm to battle the Covid variant and Vaxx attack.
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Scott discusses the support actions for the Truckers Convoy in America by Dr. Ryan Cole and Airline Pilot Josh Yoder.
Follow Dr. Cole at GlobalCovidSummit.org and the International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists.
Follow Josh Yoder at USFreedomFlyers.org and Donate to their legal case.
NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams go to PSFHealth.com
Https://TheRootBrands.com/Patriot for the ROOT Product by Dr. Christina Rahm to battle the Covid variant and Vaxx attack.
Where to find me? Please Follow on these backup channels
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1
Bitchute:
https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
Revolution Radio:
http://revolution.radio/
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3q7Fi3k
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com
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