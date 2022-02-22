Pharmaceutical Companies Give FDA Official Money to Increases the Chance of Vaccine Approval

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02/15/2022 James O’Keefe quote: The pharmaceutical companies give FDA official money to increase the chance of vaccine approval at the FDA. If the Big Pharmacy can get every person required to get an annual vaccine, that is recurring return of money going into their company.