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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Brazen Adulteress Invites Her Willing Victim.
Proverbs 7:13-14 (NIV).
13) She took hold of him and kissed him
and with a brazen face she said:
14) “Today I fulfilled my vows,
and I have food from my fellowship offering at home.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The shameless Adulteress kisses him,
tells him about her religious day,
and invites him to her home to feast.
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