Welcome To Proverbs Club.Brazen Adulteress Invites Her Willing Victim.

Proverbs 7:13-14 (NIV).

13) She took hold of him and kissed him

and with a brazen face she said:

14) “Today I fulfilled my vows,

and I have food from my fellowship offering at home.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The shameless Adulteress kisses him,

tells him about her religious day,

and invites him to her home to feast.

https://pc1.tiny.us/y7kx632h

#adulteress #she #took #hold #him #kissed #brazen #face #said #today #fulfilled #vows #food #fellowship #offering #home