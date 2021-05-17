Palestine’s ambassador to UK: Palestinian resistance must go ‘ALL THE WAY’, enough of apartheid! (E1010)We speak to Palestine’s ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot. He discusses the importance of Nakba Day, where 750,000 Palestinians were violently displaced as Israel was created, the link between Nakba Day and Sheikh Jarrah, the arguable failure of the Palestinian Authority to protect Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes and occupation, the growing unity of Hamas and the PA against the occupation, the need for the Palestinian resistance to go ‘all the way’ and end what he calls Israeli apartheid and supremacy, why he believes trying to defeat Israel’s occupation militarily will not work. Finally, we speak to the Jerusalem Post’s Yonah Jeremy Bob. Afshin Rattansi challenges him on Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza which have killed scores of civilians including children, allegations from human rights organisations that Israel is an apartheid state, the ongoing expansion of illegal settlements, why Hamas is better able to penetrate the Iron Dome missile defence system, attacks targeting the Dimona nuclear facility and Israel’s nuclear program and much more!Google has suspended me from all their products,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)