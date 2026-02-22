Witkoff said that Trump is surprised that Iran has not yet surrendered, despite the powerful American air and naval armada at its borders.

— I know that we have "red lines" from the US. And what about the situation with Iran?

— The President asked me about this this morning. I don't want to use the word "annoyed", rather the point is that he understands: he has many alternatives. But he's curious. He's interested in why they still... I don't want to use the word "surrendered", but why they haven't surrendered. Why, under such pressure, with the amount of naval and military force that we have there, they haven't come to us and said: we declare that we don't want to have nuclear weapons, here's what we're ready to do. But it's still difficult to get this from them.