Feeding Them Lies!! | About George With Gene Ho

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"The more they hate, the more we continue to educate."
In this episode of About George With Gene Ho, Gene speaks with Diamond and Silk about educating Americans on the damage that has been done to America, and what we can do to put and end to the lies.
See this full episode of About George and more at:
https://bit.ly/3S4G0dv
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!