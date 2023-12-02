JoeRogan admits that Gaza is an open-air concentration camp run by the Israelis.
“The idea that people could be born stuck and really have no recourse and nowhere to go and be thought of as subhuman by your neighbors that want to kill you, that scares the shit out of me.”
