2/4/26 TRUMP: WAR On FRAUD, Nat'l TF/Vance, SHARIA-FREE Caucus! SCAM Act!!

2/4/26 President Trump's National Anti-Fraud Task Force launched: JD Vance to lead, taking the reigns away from the DOJ, CA major target! The Sharia-Free Caucus launched in Congress yesterday, led by Keith Self (R-TX) to ban Sharia in America! Also, Sen. Eric Schmitt proposes the SCAM Act to denaturalize any naturalized immigrant convicted in fraud, organized crime, gang membership of subversion of the United States Government! I think Mamdani qualifies! And so much more! Take up God's Armor, Pray & Take Action, America! We ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Sharia-Free America Caucus launches in Congress!

https://keithself.house.gov/media/press-releases/congressman-self-and-congressman-roys-sharia-free-america-caucus-surges

Watch the Incredible Press Conference!:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KoXwH0eVFE0





Senator Schmitt: SCAM Act to Denaturalize:

https://www.schmitt.senate.gov/media/press-releases/senator-schmitt-introduces-bill-to-expand-denaturalization-process-for-individuals-who-commit-fraud-serious-felonies-or-join-terrorist-organizations/





The NEW SAVE ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.newsweek.com/republican-reveals-plans-change-save-act-requirements-11384723





Oust McReynolds from USPS Board of Gov's!

https://nataliegwinters.substack.com/p/exc-biden-installed-radical-vote





Costa Rica, Laura Fernandez, 39, Sovereign People's Party, wins big first round Presidential Election!

https://gatewayhispanic.com/2026/02/costa-rica-elects-laura-fernandez-as-president-first/





WHO Conducted Pandemic Preparation 3 Week Test Run of International Health Regulations: IHR Exercise CRYSTAL:

https://nataliegwinters.substack.com/p/who-just-ran-a-simulation-for-the





Election Integrity Action Online Call: Stern American, Precinct Strategy:

https://rumble.com/v758yw2-election-integrity-call-hosted-by-steve-stern-wed-february-4-2pm-est.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





Julie Green Prophetic Word Jan 21, 2026:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PI7bdjM5bg





Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/





DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text





TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108





Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34





Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)





PayPal: [email protected]





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!