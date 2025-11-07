BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Doomed History of Elric of Melniboné
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 2 days ago

Mirrored Content


Intro: 0:00

What is a Melniboné & Who is Elric Anyway?: 2:27

Manta Sleep Ad: 9:50

Stormbringer, The Eternal Champion, & Story: 11:03

Story (Spoilers!): 17:52

Author, Development, and Influence: 20:40

Books and So Many Collections: 26:00

Adaptations, kind of : 33:00

Future, Fandom, & Conclusion: 41:30


Elric of Melniboné is one of the strangest, bleakest, and most fascinating figures in fantasy — a doomed sorcerer-king with a cursed sword and a bad case of existential dread. In this video, we’re diving into the full history of Michael Moorcock’s legendary series: how Elric began as a deliberate anti-Conan, how the stories expanded into a sprawling multiverse of gods, chaos, and tragic heroes, and why this pale, soul-draining emperor still haunts the genre decades later.
Keywords
fantasyspeculative fictionelric of melniboneanti herostormbringer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy