Former Malasia PM Najib Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Corruption

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https://gnews.org/post/p1cm0ad10
08/23/2022 The former Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Rezac, has been ordered by the country’s highest court to begin a 12 year prison sentence on Tuesday after upholding a conviction on charges related to a multi-billion dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)