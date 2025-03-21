© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands of Turks defy ban on street gatherings and RAMP UP PROTESTS - last night, part 1
Thousands of people went to the streets tonight in numerous Turkish cities to protest against the arrest of the Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu
Scuffles with police officers persist in cities across Turkiye as demonstrators oppose the detention of Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, seen as President Erdogan’s main political rival.
The authorities restricted access to some social media, with dozens of people arrested on suspicion of making what police described as “provocative posts inciting crime and hatred.”