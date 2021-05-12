© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PRR T1 Steam Locomotive Trust Firebox Update!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • May 12, 2021
https://prrt1steamlocomotivetrust.org/ - Visit the T1 Trust website for more information, or to help fund this project!
Here is what most of you have been waiting for, the firebox assembly. The exterior is completed at Gemini Industrial in New Philadelphia, OH and ready to join the rest of the boiler in St. Louis at Continental Fabricators.
Here is what most of you have been waiting for, the firebox assembly. The exterior is completed at Gemini Industrial in New Philadelphia, OH and ready to join the rest of the boiler in St. Louis at Continental Fabricators.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.